Wakefield district court reports: Man stole joints of meat from Sainsbury’s and North Face jacket from JD Sports
Christopher Sale, aged 45, of West Avenue, South Elmsall: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £40 and £60 costs.
Conor McGarry, aged 23, of Gargrave Place, Lupset, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £60.
Robert Ledger, aged 47, of Robin Hood Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments.
Gareth Wakefield, aged 44, of Crown Yard, South Kirkby: Criminal damage to a wooden fence valued at £100, and drunk and disorderly on Barnsley Road, South Kirkby. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.
Christopher Thompson, aged 55, of Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield: Sexual assault on a female aged 16 or over. Jailed for 16 weeks.
Lewis Sims, aged 24, of Fernley Green Close, Knottingley: Drove a Mercedes A200 on Sheepwalk Lane, Castleford, over the prescribed alcohol limit. Twelve-month driving ban, reduced by three months on completion of course, fined £554, £22 surcharge and £85 costs.
Kevin Lewis, aged 52, of Cypress Road, Normanton: Failed to comply with notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act by failing to register new financial details with police within three days. Fined £400.
Jade Griffin-Smith, aged 36, of Ashleigh Avenue, Pontefract: Drove a Hyundai XI35 in Havertop police station’s car park with cocaine in her blood. Seventeen-month driving ban, £200 fined and £85 costs.
Christopher Wordsworth, aged 43, of no fixed abode, Wakefield: Drunk and disorderly in the Bullring, Wakefield. Fined £40 and £85 costs.
Martin Scott, aged 53, of no fixed abode, Wakefield: Stole four joints of meat worth £119 from Sainsbury’s, stole a green North Face shirt and black Nike tracksuit bottoms worth £57 from JD Sports, Teall Way, Wakefield, assault by beating at JD Sports, obstructed or resisted a constable in the execution of duty on Marsh Way, Wakefield, and stole air diffusers worth £92 from a shop in Trinity Walk, Wakefield. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £199 compensation.