Wakefield district court reports: Man who assaulted emergency worker jailed

Leeds Magistrates' Court

The following people from the Wakefield district were prosecuted at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

John Lee Trice, aged 19, of Prospect Terrace, South Kirkby. Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order, made for two counts of common assault, criminal damage to property worth under £5,000, and common assault of an emergency worker. Suspended sentence of 16 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 month imposed. Overall length of sentence 32 weeks.

Spencer Beresford-Page, aged 19, of North Crescent, South Elmsall: Failed to comply with the requirement of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirements and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £80.

Michael Farnell, aged 45, of Ashfield Street, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work requirements and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes a total of 212 hours unpaid work. Unpaid work requirement extended by six months to allow completion, original requirements of rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work requirement to continue.

Luke Rodgers, aged 28, of Chapel Street, Ryhill, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £261.

Emma Sheppard, aged 38, of Bentley Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £120.

Marc Dobson, aged 32, of Aysgarth Drive, Lupset, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £280.

Jeremy Hall, aged 56, of Cleevethorpe Grove, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £40.