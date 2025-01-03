Wakefield district reports from the courts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest cases involving people from the Wakefield district.

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Shaun Peter Vaile, aged 44, of Aketon Road, Castleford: Committed a further offence during the operation period of a suspended sentence order made for sending a letter or communication in breach of a non-molestation order and common assault. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months amended by extending operational period to 24 months.

Richard Edwards, aged 47, of Leeds Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £40.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Eleanor Tebbett, aged 39, of Victoria Grove, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £20.