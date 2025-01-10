Wakefield district reports from the courts
Kaine Cohen, aged 26, of Bolton Mews, Pinderfields, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for driving a vehicle over the specified limit of a controlled drug, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £120.
Simon Fagge, aged 45, of Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Community order varied and includes three-month alcohol treatment requirement.
Wayne Doyle, aged 40, of George Street, Ryhill, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 46 hours unpaid work, and £40 fine.
Jordan Hemingway, aged 29, of Holmsley Mount, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 142 hours unpaid work, and £500 fine.
Matthew Hutchinson, aged 43, of Holmfield Close, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement office appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Community order varied and includes 40 hours unpaid work.
Luke Rodgers, aged 29, of Chapel Street, Ryhill, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 40 hours unpaid work.