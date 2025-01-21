Wakefield district reports from the courts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest cases involving people from the Wakefield district heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiden Clark, aged 38, of South Street, Hemsworth: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend an unpaid work appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £80.

Carl Jackson, aged 39, of Leeds Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for two counts of stealing from a shop, assault by beating, arson and failing to answer bail, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Twelve-month community order with nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley Carrigan, aged 29, of Hillcrest Avenue, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Alan Roberts, aged 38, of Bluebell Mews, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an initial induction appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £80.

Carl Watson, aged 42, of Pildacre Brow, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend an unpaid work appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 20 hours unpaid work. Rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.

Richard Hunter, aged 21, of Fairburn Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £230.