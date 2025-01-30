Wakefield district reports from the courts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest cases involving people from the Wakefield district to be heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Jamie Dowding, aged 47, of South Avenue, South Elmsall: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assaulting a police community support officer, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 month and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lewis Duncan, aged 20, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing from a shop and possession of a class B drug, by failing to attend initial induction office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours unpaid work.