Wakefield district reports from the courts

By James Carney
Published 20th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 16:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Here’s the latest court cases from Leeds Magistrates’ involving people from the Wakefield district.

James Hornshaw, aged 39, of Headlands Avenue, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes two-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mark Lucas, aged 35, of Brook Close, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied includes 20 hours unpaid work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joanne Haigh, aged 55, of Duke of York Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Leeds Magistrates' CourtLeeds Magistrates' Court
Leeds Magistrates' Court

Dominik Meyer, aged 31, of Grove Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for production of cannabis, by failing to attend an initial induction appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £120.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice