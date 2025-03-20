Wakefield district reports from the courts

Here’s the latest court cases from Leeds Magistrates’ involving people from the Wakefield district.

James Hornshaw, aged 39, of Headlands Avenue, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes two-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mark Lucas, aged 35, of Brook Close, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied includes 20 hours unpaid work.

Joanne Haigh, aged 55, of Duke of York Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Dominik Meyer, aged 31, of Grove Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for production of cannabis, by failing to attend an initial induction appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £120.