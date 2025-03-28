Wakefield district reports from the courts
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Colin Waite, aged 37, of Dawtrie Close, Airedale, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 124 hours unpaid work.
David Dalton, aged 40, of Eastbourne Terrace, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes four-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Connor Harkin, aged 31, of Ramsgate, Outwood, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days of absences. Fined £180.
Bradley Pemberton, aged 28, of The Square, Ferrybridge: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 40 hours unpaid work.