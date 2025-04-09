Wakefield district reports from the courts

By James Carney
Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Jordan Morris, aged 26, of Woodhouse Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Ben Thornton, aged 28, of The Grove, East Ardsley, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Community order varied and includes 10 hours unpaid work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Faye Hartley, aged 36, of Cutsyke Crescent, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for four counts of stealing from a shop, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days: Twelve-month community order with six-month drug dependency treatment and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice