Wakefield district reports from the courts
Sammy Sambrook, aged 38, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for carrying a large kitchen knife on Ropergate, Pontefract, by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. Twelve-month conditional discharge.
Katie Ascough, aged 31, of Thirlmere Road, Flanshaw, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for three counts of stealing from a shop, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug dependency treatment requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Christopher Richardson, aged 39, of Cutsyke Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for three counts of stealing from a shop, by failing to attend unpaid First Day of Work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug dependency requirement, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours unpaid work.