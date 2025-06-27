Wakefield district reports from the courts: Beggar handed fined

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Daryl Cusworth, aged 39, of Keenan Avenue, South Elmsall: Criminal damage to a window worth £300 on Saville Street, Wakefield. Twelve-month conditional discharge and £300 compensation.

Jamie Dowding, aged 47, of Station Road, Hemsworth: Breached a criminal behaviour order by begging outside One Stop shop, South Elmsall. Fined £50.

Richard Sutton, aged 58, of Heather Court, Castleford: Drove a Ford Kuga on the A659 at Boston Spa, North Yorkshire, over the alcohol limit. Two-year driving ban, reduced by 24 weeks on completion of course, £800 fine, £85 costs and £320 victim surcharge.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Alexandria Kellett, aged 25, of Longwood Road, West Ardsley, Wakefield: Drove a vehicle over the alcohol limit at Criterion multistorey car park, Swinegate, Leeds. Fined £692, 10 penalty points, £650 costs and £277 victim surcharge.

Viorel-Constantin Sandu, aged 38, of no fixed abode, Wakefield: Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at McDonald’s, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, and harassment by breaching a restraining order. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and restraining order extended by six months.

Jason Burnett, aged 42, of Cross Road, Hall Green, Wakefield: Stalking without fear, alarm or distress by sending unwanted text messages. Twelve-month community order with three-month electronic tagging, 26-day programme, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 18-month rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Kameron Smith, aged 24, of Mill Lane, Pontefract: Drove a Volkswagen Golf while over the limit for THC, the main psychoactive component of cannabis, drove without insurance and drove without a licence on Stockingate, Pontefract. Sixteen-month driving ban, £250 fine, £85 costs and £100 victim surcharge.

Stuart North, aged 33, of Cross Street, Upton: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absence. Fined £350.

Angela Hinchcliffe, aged 47, of Lisheen Avenue, Castleford: Common assault of an emergency worker on Lisheen Avenue, Castleford, assault by beating of an emergency worker at Normanton police station, used racially or religiously aggravated words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Pinderfields Hospital, and failed to surrender to bail. Eighteen-month conditional discharge and £50 compensation.