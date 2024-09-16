Wakefield district reports from the courts: Man attempted to evade duty on 79,600 cigarettes at airports
Jordan Smith, aged 29, of George Street, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Order has been varied and includes 26 hours unpaid work and £650 fine.
Shaun Vaile, aged 43, of Aketon Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £180.
Peter Barker, aged 37, of Smawthorne Avenue, Castleford: Attempted to fraudulently evade duty on 48,000 cigarettes at Newcastle Airport and attempted to fraudulently evade duty on 31,600 cigarettes at Leeds Bradford Airport. Jailed for eight months suspended for 12 months, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 150 hours unpaid work, £187 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Christopher Wordsworth, aged 42, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Community order has been varied and includes one-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Katy Pickering, aged 36, of Beech Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for failing to provide a specimen for analysis, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £80.
Declan Cahill, aged 21, of Sunroyd Avenue, Horbury: Failed to comply with the requirement of a community order, made for carrying a lock knife in a public place, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £675.
John Wilby, aged 42, of Hornbeam Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £180.