Wakefield district reports from the courts: Man convicted of racially aggravated harassment handed community order

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Faye Hartley, aged 36, of Cutsyke Crest, Castleford: Convicted of an offence while a community order, made for four counts of stealing from a shop, was in place. Jailed for eight weeks.

Daniel Pearson, aged 42 of Ruskin Close, Castleford: Drove a motor vehicle on Queens Park Drive over the limit for alcohol, without insurance and while disqualified, and failed to surrender to bail. Thirty-six month driving ban, £140 fine, £85 costs, and 12-month community order with 18-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Shaun Burton, aged 29, of Park Avenue, Allerton Bywater: Drove a Mini Cooper on Park Road, Pontefract, with insurance and while disqualified. Thirty-month driving ban and jailed for 12 weeks.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Gareth Galsworthy, aged 43, of Loweswater Road, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for criminal damage, threat to damage, common assault, failing to attend a initial drug assessment, failing to surrender to fail, and burglary, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Hope Pendlebury Smith, aged 32, of Farnell Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Community order varied and includes five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Honey Howarth, aged 20, of Gloucester Place, Lupset, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order, made for three counts of drug driving, by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Suspended sentence order varied and reads jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, and fined £50.

Paul Catterall, aged 43, of Maltkiln Lane, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for racially aggravated harassment, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of a class C drug and breaching a restraining order, by failing to attend drug rehabilitation appointment, failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absences. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Aaron Cook, aged 21, of Aire Walk, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Fined £40.

Aaron Tod, aged 27, of Walnut Avenue: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for breaching a non-molestation order, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable explanation within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £120 fine.

Lauren Thorp, aged 30, of Halfpenny Lane, Pontefract: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £200.