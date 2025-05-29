Wakefield district reports from the courts: Man stole a stand of vapes worth £1,000

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Neville Fairbrother, aged 69, of Beckett Close, Horbury, Wakefield: Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and assault by beating at Silcoates School, Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe. Fined £100, £300 compensation and 12-month conditional discharge.

Demi Grice, aged 25, of Fairfield Mount, Ossett: Drove a Vauxhall Adam on Broadmeadows, Wakefield, over the limit for benzoylecgonine, a byproduct of cocaine, over the limit for THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, and possession of cannabis. Twelve-month community order with 100 hours unpaid work and 18-month driving ban.

Stuart Dodson, aged 54, of St Mary’s Close, South Elmsall: Drove a Suzuki SX 4 on Holmsley Avenue, South Kirkby, while over the limit for cocaine and benzoylecgonine. Twelve-month driving ban and £120 fine.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Peter Bean, aged 55, of Milton Court, Wakefield: Drove a vehicle on Gainsborough Way, Stanley, Wakefield over the alcohol limit. Twelve-month community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work,18-month driving ban to be reduced by 18 weeks on completion of course and £114 costs.

Julijs Deiders, aged 47, of Moxon Place, Wakefield: Failed to provide a specimen at Havertop Lane police station, Normanton, when in control of a vehicle. Ten penalty points, £768 fine, £85 costs, £307 victim surcharge.

Jak Priest, aged 35, of Ashleigh Avenue, Pontefract: Failed to stop when directed by a PC, traffic warden, traffic officer or CSO and driving over the alcohol limit on Giles Avenue, Pontefract. Twenty-month driving ban to be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of course, £538 fine, £85 costs, £215 victim surcharge.

Logan Day, aged 23, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Stole three bottles of Kraken worth £81 and Smirnoff Red Vodka worth £89 from Sainsbury’s, Trinity Walk, Wakefield, stole a stand of packaged vapes worth £1,000, from Esso, Willowbridge Lane, Castleford, and assaulted a police officer at Normanton police station. Jailed for 14 days, 12-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £200 compensation.