Wakefield district reports from the courts: Man stole diesel

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Daniel Long, aged 42, of Brighton Street, Wakefield: Theft by finding and theft from a motor vehicle. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation order, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £100 compensation.

Malgorzata Holdynska, aged 31, of Anderton Street, Wakefield: Possession of cannabis, failed to answer to bail, possession of amphetamine and entered premises in breach of a closure order.

Anna McNicholas, aged 51, of Plumpton Road, Wakefield: Possession of a knife outside a property on Phoenix Court, Wakefield, stole goods worth £35 from HMV, Wakefield, and failed to surrender to bail. Twelve-month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £114 surcharge.

Aria Wahab, aged 19, of Waterton Road, Wakefield: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £84, £50 compensation, £85 costs and £34 surcharge.

Vorn Close, aged 38, of Winnan Court, Castleford: Stole diesel worth £420 from Cube Yorkshire. Six-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation order and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £85 costs.

Sara Hutt, aged 52, of Green Lane, Horbury, Wakefield: Stole skincare products worth £300 from Boots, Kirkgate, Wakefield, and stole cat treats worth £9.87 from Pets at Home, Westgate Retail and Leisure Park, Ings Road, Wakefield. Twelve-month conditional discharge and £9.87 compensation.

Bethany Hickey, aged 21, of Kershaw Lane, Knottingley: Criminal damage to property valued under £5,000. Order to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and £50 surcharge.

Lewis Curley, aged 33, of Dewsbury Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen, by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours unpaid work.

Declan Marsden, aged 29, of Swithenbank Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working of failures. Fined £80 and community order to continue.

Darryl Stokes, aged 42, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Fined £50.

Christian Gibson, aged 42, of Newton Lane, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by faling to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days days of failures. Fined £50 and community order to continue.