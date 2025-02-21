Wakefield district reports from the courts: Man stole meat, wine and coffee from CoOp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest court cases involving people from the Wakefield district.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Nicholas Dylan Hay, aged 22, of Beech Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Robert Gregory, aged 43, of Smawthorne Grove, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend drug rehabilitation requirement appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes five-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Drug rehabilitation requirement to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Sophie Hill, aged 22, of Berry’s Yard, Horbury, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £40.

Samuel Starkie, aged 35, of Sawley Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £120.

Jonathon Philip Schofield, aged 34, of Newstead Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing beef joints worth £40, eight bottles of wine worth £54, and six jars of coffee worth £37.50 from the CoOp, Broadmeadows, Wakefield, by failing to comply during an initial induction appointment and failing to provide any acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse failures within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 12-month exclusion requirement from the CoOp, Broadmeadows, Wakefield, and 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mark Davison, aged 34, of Cave Crescent, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a Building Better Relationship pre-group session and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 30 hours unpaid work. Programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.