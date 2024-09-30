Wakefield district reports from the courts: Man who drove while disqualifed handed suspended sentence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest people from the Wakefield district convicted at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Lorraine Hargreaves, of School Street, Castleford: Failed to surrender a container of alcohol in breach of a public spaces protection order. Fined £220, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Andrew Lunn, of Main Street, Upton: Failed to surrender a container of alcohol in breach of a public spaces protection order. Fined £220, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Lisa Armitage, aged 44, of Wellgarth Road, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointment, failing to attend office rehabilitation activity requirement, and failing to provide reasonable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Order varied and includes five-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Drug rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.

Ryan Lelliott, aged 37, of Dunsley Terrace, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with a community requirement of suspended sentence order, made for driving while disqualified, by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment, failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence order varied and includes 10 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months, and 95 hours unpaid work with requirement period extended by 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.

Christopher Richardson, aged 39, of Cutsyke Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend unpaid work appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £100.

Faye Hartley, aged 36, of Cutsyke Court, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for four counts of stealing from a shop, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Anthony Morris, aged 33, of Marsh Way, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating and harassment without violence, by failing to attend induction appointments and failed to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Jailed for eight weeks concurrent suspended for six months. Overall length of sentence six weeks.