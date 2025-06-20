Wakefield district reports from the courts: Sex offender was carrying scissors in Sainsbury’s

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Michael Yates, aged 38, of School Street, Castleford: Breached a restraining order. Jailed for five months and restraining order to continue until May 2027.

Kelly Johnson, aged 33, of Berners Street, Wakefield: Stole confectionary worth £118.67 from B&M, Ings Road, Wakefield. Jailed for four weeks.

Mark Stephen Smith, aged 62, of Laburnam Court, Castleford: Dishonestly failed to promptly notify to the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances that would affect employment and support allowances. Fined £220, £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Simons, aged 44, of William Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for theft from a shop, assault by beating, fraud, attempted fraud, handling stolen goods, criminal damage, failing to surrender to bail and possession of cannabis. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 33-day programme requirement and 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sean Whipp, aged 44, of Hunt Street, Castleford: Stole three cases of chocolate worth £90 from Iceland, Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre, Castleford, stole dishwasher capsule boxes worth £74.95 from Lidl, Park Road, Castleford, drove a Vauxhall Astra on Pope Street over the limit for cocaine, and failed to comply with the requirements of a community order and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Jailed for 25 weeks suspended for 12 months, six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 37 month driving ban, two year criminal behaviour order in which the defendant must not enter Sainbury’s, Smawthorne Lane, Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre or Lidl, Park Road, and £90 compensation.

Brandyn Davies-Covell, aged 22, of Chequerfield Drive, Pontefract: Drunk and disorderly at Jobcentre Plus, Liquorice Way, Pontefract, and stole a 10 pack of Cruzcampo beer worth £14 from Tesco Express, Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract. Fined £40, £14 compensation and 12-month conditional discharge.

Michael Harris, aged 28, of no fixed abode, Wakefield: Possession of scissors at Sainsbury’s, Ings Road, Wakefield, and failing to comply with the requirements of the sex offenders registers by failing to attend police station to make notification of whereabouts. Jailed for eight weeks.