Here are the latest cases involving people from the Wakefield district heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Logan Stanhope, aged 20, of Old Crown Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Community order varied and includes 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £100 fine.

Darren Prett, aged 51, of Sunroyd Hill, Horbury, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Melanie Lowe, aged 48, of Westwood Road, Cutsyke, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for fraud by false representation and theft from a shop, by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for eight weeks. Overall length of sentence 18 weeks.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Kelly Johnson, aged 32, of no fixed abode: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing confectionary worth £74.98 from Spar, Wentworth Street, Wakefield, and stealing sweets worth £356.56 from HMV, Trinity Walk, Wakefield, by failing to contact probation practitioner. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Thomas Hudson, aged 31, of Norton Street, Belle Vue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing from a shop, by failing to attend initial induction appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Janine Beardsmore, aged 46, of Sheldrake Avenue, Castleford: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence order varied and reads committed to prison for three months suspended for 12 months and five-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and drug rehabilitation requirement to continue.