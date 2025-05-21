Wakefield district reports from the courts: Thief stole Lurpak and Cathedral City cheese

These are the latest court cases involving people from the Wakefield district.

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Ben Bennett, 32, of Moorfield Place, Hemsworth: Stole four bottles of Smirnoff Vodka worth £98 from Tesco, Market Street, Hemsworth. Jailed for seven days and £24.50 compensation.

Darren Smith, aged 39, of Harropwell Lane, Pontefract: Stole a backpack belonging to another person. Ordered to pay £75 compensation.

Steven Burton, aged 44, of Wentworth Drive, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing Lurpak and Cathedral City cheese worth £37 from One Stop, South Elmsall, and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Carl Robert Watson, aged 43, of Pildacre Brow, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days of the failures. Community order varied and includes 25 hours unpaid work.

Jordan Phillips, aged 33, of Dimpleswells Road, Ossett: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for dangerous driving, by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment. Suspended sentence order of six month imprisonment suspended for 12 months operational period extended to 15 months and £280 fine.

Jack Bower, aged 26, of Mill Lane, Ackworth, Pontefract: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend an unpaid work session and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £80 and £60 costs.

Connor Ryan, aged 18, of Priory Road, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Community order varied and includes five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Matthew Hutchinson, aged 43, of Holmfield Close, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend an unpaid work session and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.