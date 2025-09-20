Wakefield district reports from the courts: Thief tried to steal mobility scooter

The following people were prosecuted at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Adam Sutton, aged 30, of Fieldside Road, Kinsley: Drove a Seat Ibiza on Springvale Rise, Hemsworth, while over the limit for benzoylecgonine, the main breakdown product of cocaine. Twelve-month driving ban, £200 fine, £85 costs and £80 surcharge.

Shane Jackson, aged 27, of no fixed abode, Pontefract: Breached a restraining order. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £50 fine.

Christopher Simons, aged 44, of William Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirement of a community order, made for stealing from a shop, assault by beating, fraud, attempted fraud, handling stolen good, threatening to damage or destroy, possession of cannabis, criminal damage, and failing to surrender to bail, by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Jailed for six month suspended for 12 months, six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and £60 costs.

Timothy Jackson, aged 57, of New Street, South Hiendley: Assault by beating, possession of cocaine, and possession of a knife at Church House pub, Barnsley Road, South Kirkby. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Flitcroft, aged 35, of no fixed abode, Knottingley: Stole diesel and biscuits from a motor vehicle. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Natalie Green, aged 38, of Howden Way, Wakefield: Drove a Volkswagen Golf on Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield, while disqualified and without insurance. Twelve-month community order, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, three-month driving ban and £85 costs.

Lee Sykes, aged 45, of Clifford Court, Ossett: Attempted to steal a mobility scooter at Wilman Post, Ossett, and theft by finding a mobility scooter worth £2,000 at Kirkgate, Wakefield. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £1,200 fine.

Matthew Padgett, aged 42, of Langdale Drive, Wakefield: Stole chocolate worth £128.50, toiletries worth £41, meat worth £165.70 from Sainsbury’s, Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield. Twelve-month community order with six month drug rehabilitation activity requirement, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 12-month exclusion requirement from Sainsbury’s, Alverthorpe Road, and £260 compensation.

Scott Crawford, aged 50, of Harrow Street, South Elmsall: Stole 12 packs of socks and two drinks worth £50 from Home Bargains, Plimsoll Street, Hemsworth, stole meat worth £60 from Asda, Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, stole meat worth £40 from Heron Foods, Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Barnsley Road, stole lamb worth £59.97 from Farmfoods, Southmoor Road, Hemsworth, and breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Asda, Barnsley Road. Jailed for 16 weeks and £159.97 compensation.

Reuben Scotter, aged 20, of no fixed abode, Wakefield: Obstructed or resisted a constable in execution of their duty. Twelve-month conditional discharge and £85 costs.