Wakefield district reports from the courts: Woman handled stolen tools

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Jamie Ferguson, aged 21, of Springwell View, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five work days of absences. Community order varied and includes 13 hours unpaid work, and £40 fine.

Keiran Hepworth, aged 21, of Stanley Road, Eastmoor, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absences. Community order varied and includes 10 hours unpaid work.

Lee Jackson, aged 46, of Rose Avenue, Upton: Possession of cannabis. Fiend £153, £85 costs and £61 surcharge.

Thomas Mallins, aged 19, of Fryston Road, Castleford: Failed to provide a sample having driven a vehicle. Twelve-month driving ban, £80 fine, £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

Thomas Hudson, aged 31, of no fixed abode, Wakefield: Breached a restraining order. Jailed for 12 weeks and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Kathryn Wilson, aged 72, of Queens Drive, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield: Drove a vehicle over the the limit for alcohol. Twenty-month driving ban to be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of course, £120 fine, £85 costs and £48 surcharge.

David Dalton, aged 40, of Cromwell Crescent, Pontefract: Stole food worth £115.80 from Tesco Express, Monument Lane, Pontefract. Fined £120 and £115.80 compensation.

Richard Frost, aged 49, of Hope Street, Wakefield: Breached a restraining order and assault by beating of a police constable. Eighteen-month community order with 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine and £200 compensation.

Janine Beardsmore, aged 46, of Sheldrake Road, Castleford: Handled £114 worth of stolen clothes, handled £790 worth of tool tool and other items, fraud, and failed to comply with a suspended sentence order, made for possession of an offensive weapon, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Jailed for six weeks.

Vladyslav Vontrubskyi, aged 58, of Orchard Head Drive, Pontefract: Failed to provide a sample after driving a motor vehicle. Twenty-nine-month driving ban to be reduced by 29 weeks on completion of course, 120 hours unpaid work, £85 cost and £114 surcharge.

Gemma McLennan, aged 32, of no fixed abode, New Hall Way, Flockton, Wakefield: Stole 14 Dove shower gel products worth £53.25 from Boots, Beastfair, Pontefract. Jailed for four weeks.

Carl Housecroft, aged 40, of Willow Park, Pontefract: Drove while disqualified on the M62. Nine month driving ban and £120 fine.

Billie Hathaway, aged 34, of Pearson Street, Normanton: Stole items worth £323.03 from Asda, Holme Well Road, Middleton, Leeds. Fined £80.

Kyle Brear, aged 24, of Toll Bar Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community by failing to comply with unpaid work requirement through unacceptable behaviour. Fined £80.

Ian McGregor, aged 58, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to complete unpaid work hours. Community order varied and includes 10 hours unpaid work as well as outstanding 122 hours.