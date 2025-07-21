Wakefield man charged after car driven wrong way on M1

A Wakefield man will appear before magistrates today following an incident in which a car was driven the wrong way on the M1.

Mohammed Malik, aged 34, of Church Road, Altofts, will appear before Leeds Magistrate’s Court charged with alleged offences related to an incident on Friday, July 18.

He has been detained in custody to appear charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and possession of Class A drugs.

Friday’s incident took place after a blue Audi A4 failed to stop for police, leading to a pursuit from Altofts to Stanley, back to Altofts and then the M62 and M1 northbound during which the Audi was driven against the flow of traffic.

It came to a stop on the hard shoulder near the Sharp Lane bridge after suffering a puncture. The driver was then detained and arrested by officers.

Enquires remain ongoing into the incident by the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit.