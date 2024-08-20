Wakefield man given suspended sentence after assaulting ex-partner leaving her with a broken arm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wakefield man has been sentenced and made the subject of a restraining order after assaulting his ex-partner in 2022.

Bradley Kynaston, aged 26, of Hollin Lane, Calder Grove, received the sentence after pleading guilty to the assault, which left the victim with a broken arm.

As a result of his offending, Kynaston received 16 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months, was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, along with having to pay £1,500 on compensation to the victim.

The suspended sentence means he can be immediately sent to prison if he commits any further offences or fails to comply with the requirements of the sentence.

Kynaston also received a Restraining Order on conviction preventing future contact with the victim.

Detective Sergeant Craig Magee of the Domestic Abuse Team, who led the investigation, said; “We welcome the sentencing of Bradley Kynaston at court and hope the victim can take comfort in the result to assist moving forward from the ordeal.

“I fully commend her courage in coming forwards and reporting this abuse, allowing us to launch a full investigation resulting in his conviction.

“Domestic abuse offending has a dreadful impact on its victims and can be among the hardest forms of criminal offending for them to report. West Yorkshire Police is absolutely committed to reducing these crimes as part of ongoing work to reduce violence against women within our communities.

“Dedicated safeguarding detectives thoroughly investigate each offence reported to our department and can pledge that victims will always be treated sympathetically, with their needs put at the heart of every investigation.

“No-one should have to suffer domestic abuse and contacting us allows us to investigate and put in place the necessary support that victims require.”