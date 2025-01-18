Wakefield man jailed for 'hitting and stamping' on defenceless child's face as they slept

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed after admitting assaulting a young child in Wakefield.

Sean Deering, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to an assault in the Wakefield area in June 2020.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Friday, January 17) where he was sentenced to three years and 11 months imprisonment in total, which included sentencing for this offence and four months imprisonment due to him being on a suspended sentence for an unrelated offence.

Detective Constable Sally Hayward, of Wakefield Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “The child victim received multiple injuries after being awoken from sleep by Deering in the early hours of the morning.

Sean Deering hit and stampied on the child's face.

"He then set about attacking them by hitting and stamping on their face, in what can only be described as a vicious unprovoked attack on a defenceless child.

"When the injuries were discovered by the child's mother,

"Deering fled the scene.

“Deering has shown the risk that he poses to children.

"This has been a complex investigation, involving a very young victim, but the lengthy enquiries we have made have ensured that Deering has been made to face justice for his actions.

"I hope the victim’s family take some comfort from the sentence imposed by the court.”