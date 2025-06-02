Wakefield man jailed for multiple child sexual offences

A Wakefield man found guilty of non-recent sexual offences against a child has been jailed.

Peter Woolner, 74, of Fairway in Normanton, targeted the girl when she was between the ages of eight and 14 from 2001-2007.

She came forward to report what happened to police in 2021 and Woolner was arrested and questioned.

Following a complex and lengthy investigation, he was charged with multiple offences and stood trial at Leeds Crown Court in April 2025.

He continued to deny the offences but was found guilty by jury of two counts of indecency with a child, two counts of indecent assault and three counts of Indecent images of a child.

On Friday, May 30 he was sentenced to seven years in prison and was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Inspector Mark Tester from the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit said: “I want to praise the victim for her courage in coming forward to report the horrific abuse she was subjected to.

“Peter Woolner targeted a vulnerable child and it is right that he is now behind bars for his crimes. I hope his sentencing provides some sense of justice for the victim and allows her to begin to move forward with her life.

“I would encourage any victim of unreported sexual offences, whether recent or non-recent, to please come forward and contact police.

“We have specialist officers who will handle all reports with sensitivity and support you throughout the justice process. We will thoroughly investigate all enquiries to bring perpetrators to justice.”