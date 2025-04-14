Wakefield man jailed for rape and abuse in 'worse case' of controlling behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who subjected three women to abuse, including rape, over a 13-year period has been jailed.

Nathan Quinn, 35, of HMP Armley, was sentenced on Wednesday, April 9 at Leeds Crown Court to a total of 26 years in prison.

He has also been made to sign the sex offenders register for life and restraining orders have been given to prevent further contact with all the victims.

Quinn pleaded guilty in January of this year to a number of offences including three counts of rape, one count of assault by penetration, two counts of grievous bodily harm and two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour.

On sentencing, the Judge remarked that this was the worst case of controlling and coercive behaviour the court had seen.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Donna Atkinson, of Wakefield District Safeguarding Team said: “Firstly, I want to commend the survivors in this case, who have shown immense strength and courage to come forward and report the abuse.

‘We are pleased with the total sentence handed to Quinn, for the years of abuse he subjected the victims to.

"He is clearly a dangerous offender, who has finally been brought to justice for his heinous crimes.

“If you have been subjected to sexual offending, recent or not, we would encourage you to reach out and report it.

"The first step can often be the hardest, but you will be listened to, taken seriously and there are specialist officers on hand to support you.”