Wakefield reports from the courts
The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.
Jordan Smith, aged 29, of George Street, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £375.
Richard Box, aged 34, of Clarke Crescent, Normanton: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for driving with excess alcohol in the system. Fined £1,000.
Billy Gibson, aged 24, of Amber Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £84.