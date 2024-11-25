Wakefield reports from the courts

By James Carney
Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

Here are the latest court reports involving people from the Wakefield district.

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Jordan Smith, aged 29, of George Street, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £375.

Richard Box, aged 34, of Clarke Crescent, Normanton: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for driving with excess alcohol in the system. Fined £1,000.

Leeds Magistrates' CourtLeeds Magistrates' Court
Billy Gibson, aged 24, of Amber Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £84.

