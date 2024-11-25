Wakefield reports from the courts

Here are the latest court reports involving people from the Wakefield district.

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Jordan Smith, aged 29, of George Street, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £375.

Richard Box, aged 34, of Clarke Crescent, Normanton: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for driving with excess alcohol in the system. Fined £1,000.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Billy Gibson, aged 24, of Amber Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £84.