WAKEFIELD REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Man jailed after stealing from three supermarkets

The following cases involving defendants from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Tony Ingram, aged 44, of Victoria Street, Hemsworth: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement office appointment and a rehabilitation activity requirement telephone appointment, and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days of the failures. Fined £120.

Stephen Sambrook, aged 26, of Smawthorne Lane, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Six-month community order with 33-day programme requirement and five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Josh Paul Thompson, aged 34, of Station Lane, Featherstone: Failed to comply with supervision requirement following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend appointments. Fined £400.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Mark Stephen Hankins, aged 48, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for stealing alcohol worth £100 from Asda, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, stealing alcohol worth £11.98 from Aldi, Snowhill, Wakefield, and stealing chocolate and coffee worth £50 from Tesco, Barnsley Road, Road by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence of 16 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 month implemented as a sentence of 12 weeks.

Jamie Paul Dowding, aged 46, of Station Road, Hemsworth: Failed to comply with a community order of a suspended sentence order, made for two counts of assault by beating, three counts of failing to surrender to bail, criminal damage, and failing to attend initial assessment. Suspended sentence of 21 days imprisonment suspended for 12 months implemented.

Adam Oakley, aged 39, of 154 Duke of York Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for two counts of harassment, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Suspended sentence order varied and now reads committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 24 months and five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.