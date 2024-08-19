WAKEFIELD REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Man who stole £60 worth of chocolate is jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are latest cases involving people from the Wakefield district heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Andrew Standring, aged 34, of Carr Lane, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing chocolate worth £60 from Spar, Wentworth Street, Wakefield, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Jailed for eight weeks to run consecutive. Overall length of sentence 12 weeks.

Kyle Fox, aged 27, of Smeaton Road, Upton, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Carl Hitchinson, aged 35, of Harrow Street, South Elmsall: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to keep in touch with supervisor and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £120.

Carl Jackson, aged 39, of Leeds Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing meat worth £52 from Sainsbury’s, Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, stealing cider worth £26 from J&M Wines, Beancroft Road, Castleford, assault by beating, arson, and failing to surrender to bail, by failing to attend an alcohol treatment requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Thomas Leadbetter, aged 27, of Falcon Drive, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for causing harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Twelve-month community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Talent Mazenge, aged 31, of Daw Green Avenue, Crigglestone, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £323.