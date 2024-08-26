Wakefield reports from the courts: Woman fined for dropping cigarette butt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court

Emma Julie Sheppard, aged 38, of Bentley Road, Wakefield: Dropped a cigarette butt and left it on Boar Lane, Leeds. Fined £220, £88 costs and £58 costs.

Benjamin Lewis, aged 31, of Bevan Place, Lupset, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating and failing to surrender to bail, by failing to attend induction appointment and failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Jailed for eight weeks to run concurrent. Overall length of sentence 36 weeks.

Craig Gledhill, aged 40, of Montague Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Lucas Price, aged 42, of Park Estate, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £50.

Dominik Meyer, aged 31, of Smawthorne Avenue, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for producing cannabis, by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ruth Sambrook, aged 31, of Acacia Green, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £123, and community order varied with extension of operational period of unpaid work order and includes 31 hours’ unpaid work.

Jessica Brady, aged 30, of Highfield Green, Allerton Bywater: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 35 hours unpaid work with requirement extended by six months.