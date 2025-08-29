Wakefield reports from the courts: Woman stole multi-pack of Skips crisps

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Jeremy Hall, aged 57, of Cleevethorpe Grove: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements, by failing to attend alcohol treatment requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Fined £100.

Ashley Greenwood, aged 25, of Windermere Road, Wakefield: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment alarm or distress, assault by beating of an emergency worker, and criminal damage. Twelve-month community order with 25 day rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 surcharge and 250 hours unpaid work.

Glyn Crutchley, aged 61, of Buckingham Drive, Wakefield: Criminal damage valued less than £5,000 to vinyl advertising at Wakefield Trinity. Six month conditional discharge and £500 compensation.

Errol Wint, aged 66, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Six-month conditional discharge and £100 costs.

Jason Sephton, aged 51, of The Maltings, Pontefract: Drove over the limit for cocaine on George Street, Wakefield. Fined £130, £52 surcharge and 14-month driving ban.

Toni Coleman, aged 40, of no fixed abode, Wakefield: Failed to surrender to bail, stole chocolate worth £50, Mars Bars and Bounty bars worth £50, and five boxes of chocolate and a multi-pack of Skips from Tesco, Barnsley Road, Wakefield. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Andew Ashby, aged 30, of Woolgreaves Avenue, Wakefield: Resisting a constable and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000. Fined £180, £650 costs and £72 surcharge.

Neil Wilson, aged 27, of Grove Mount, South Kirkby: Assaulted a police constable. Twelve-month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours unpaid work, £80 costs and £50 compensation.

Martin Scott, aged 53, of Drury Lane, Wakefield: Stole diffusers worth £60 from Next, Trinity Walk, Wakefield, and washing pods worth £48 from Sainsbury’s, Trinity Walk, Wakefield. Ordered to pay £60 compensation.

Demi Grice, aged 25, of Fairfield Mount, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for driving over the limit for THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, and over the limit for benzoylecgonine, a cocaine breakdown product, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month conditional discharge.

Ashley Tate, aged 34, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absences. Fined £120.

Mateusz Zawirski, aged 38, of Talbot Street, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absences. Fined £120, and court order varied and includes 199 hours unpaid work.

Jamie Dunbar, aged 32, of Ashdown Court, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of community order by failing to attend alcohol treatment requirement appointments. Court order varied and includes five-day rehabilitation activity requirement appointment.