A Wakefield woman has been found guilty of causing persistent noise nuisance to her neighbours and issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after action was taken by Wakefield Council.

Cheryl Moore, aged 52, of Belgrave Mount, was convicted of breaching a noise abatement notice at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 21 and given a five-year CBO.

The court ordered Moore to pay a £280 fine, £1,500 contribution to costs and a victim surcharge of £112, totalling £1,892.

The court was told Cheryl Moore allowed her dog to be outside unsupervised and barking for long periods.

Following investigation, including significant efforts to try and resolve the matter informally, the situation did not improve, and the council had no alternative but to prosecute for breach of the notice.

This followed a previous conviction for the same offence in November 2023.

The Criminal Behaviour Order prevents Cheryl Moore from leaving any dog outside and within the property boundary unless accompanied by an adult.

Breaching a CBO can have serious consequences, like a prison sentence or another fine.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We won’t tolerate this type of behaviour. It can impact on people’s quality of life, causing stress and anxiety for neighbours.

“We want to be very clear - we will and do take court action when people won’t work with us to change unreasonable behaviour and would encourage anyone to report noise problems to us if their lives are being affected.”

To make a noise complaint to Wakefield Council, click here.