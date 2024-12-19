Winter was forensically linked to a vape left behind in the stolen vehicle.

A burglar has been jailed after being forensically linked to a car stolen in Wakefield by a vape he left behind.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Winter, 31, of Brookfield Terrace, Barnsley, was found guilty of burglary dwelling and theft of motor vehicle following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

He appeared at the court again today (Thursday, December 19) where he was sentenced to six years in jail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key for a VW Up, house keys and money from a purse was stolen in a burglary at a property on Mountbatten Avenue, Wakefield, in the early hours of May 11, while the victim was asleep upstairs.

The VW was taken from the driveway of the property and was captured on CCTV being driven along Mountbatten Avenue at 3.10am.Around 13 minutes later, the stolen

vehicle collided with parked vehicles on High Croft Drive, Barnsley. CCTV shows two suspects exiting the vehicle, with one limping.

Winter was forensically linked to a vape left behind in the stolen vehicle and also further identified on CCTV by colleagues from South Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer in the case PC Edward Buede-Fletcher, of Wakefield District Crime Team (DCT), said: “Winter has targeted an address knowing it was likely that there would be someone asleep in the property at the time.

Adam Winter was found guilty of burglary dwelling and theft of motor vehicle following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

"We are aware how distressing it is for victims to know that a stranger has been in their home.

“Working together with South Yorkshire Police, we have been able to identify and link Winter to these crimes and ensure he is held accountable for his actions.

“There is still another suspect outstanding and we would urge anyone with information about their identity to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"CCTV shows both suspects fleeing the scene following the collision in Barnsley, with the outstanding suspect appearing to have a leg injury.

“If anyone has information about who this second suspect is then they can pass it to Wakefield DCT or give details anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers.”