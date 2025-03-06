WATCH: Trio filmed themselves committing 'catalogue' of burglaries across Wakefield district

Stevie Lakin, Declan Dale and Mason Wall were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday).

Three men have been jailed for a catalogue of burglary and theft of motor vehicles offences in West and South Yorkshire.

Stevie Lakin, aged 20, of Westfield Lane, South Elmsall; Declan Dale, 22, of West Street, South Kirkby, and Mason Wall, aged 18, of Chapel Close, Wragby, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary dwelling with the intent to steal, one count of burglary dwelling, two counts of attempt burglary dwelling and three counts of theft of motor vehicle.

The conspiracy to commit burglary dwelling charge encompassed 37 burglaries in Pontefract, Upton, South Elmsall, Castleford, South Kirkby, Wakefield, Hemsworth, Skellow, Barnsley and Crofton between November 30, 2023, and August 6, 2024.

The other offences occurred in South Kirkby and Upton in August 2024.

The trio were arrested following a theft from motor vehicle offence in the early hours of August 8 last year in South Kirkby.

A tablet computer stolen from the targeted van was traced using location services to a nearby address where Lakin, Dale and Wall were found by officers with the item and other stolen property.

All three appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday, March 6) where Lakin was sentenced to nine years and six months imprisonment, Dale was sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment and Wall was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment.

Detective Sergeant Lewis Hibbert, of Wakefield District Crime Team (DCT) said: “These males have been responsible for a significant number of offences both in Wakefield District and over the border in South Yorkshire.

“I know the concern that burglary offences cause in our communities, and I hope the victims and wider public are reassured that these men are now behind bars.

“After their initial arrest, we were able to link this group to a number of other burglary and theft from motor vehicle offences and build enough evidence to ensure they were immediately charged and remanded into custody, preventing any more offending.

“While they were on remand, my team were able to gather evidence about Lakin, Dale and Wall’s involvement in 37 further burglary offences.

"Their phones were seized and on them were multiple photographs and videos showing the group committing offences and speeding in vehicles they stole.

“Two males are featured in the videos who have not been identified as part of our enquiries so far. Anyone who recognises either of these males, one of whom is referred to as ‘Barlow’ in the footage, is urged to make contact.”