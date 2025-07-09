West Yorkshire Police officer charged with seventh rape offence

A police officer already facing a string of sex attack claims has been charged with another count of rape.

PC Jo Lavender, now aged 43, had already been charged with six counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14-years-old.

These charges relate to off-duty non-recent offences against four females.

He has been further charged with a seventh count of rape against another female.

West Yorkshire Police officer PC Joe Lavender has been charged with a further sexual offence.

He has been suspended from duty since West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate launched an investigation.

He is due to appear at York Magistrates Court on July 15 for the first hearing relating to this new charge.