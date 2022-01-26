Crash causes miles of traffic on the M62 this morning

Miles of traffic is being reported following a smash on the M62 near Normanton this morning.

By Nick Frame
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 7:53 am
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 8:00 am
The traffic between J30 and J31 this morning.

National Highways said the crash between J30 Oulton and J31 Normanton before 6.30am this morning.

Two of the three lanes on the eastbound carriageway were closed so the vehicle could be recovered.

Two lanes are now open but up to three miles of backlog traffic is still present.

M62Normanton