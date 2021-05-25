88-year-old Normanton woman dragged to floor by would-be handbag thief

An 88-year-old woman was dragged to the floor by a woman set on stealing her handbag in a Normanton car park. Police have now released an image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Right, Normanton railway station.

The victim was in a car park on Thompson Street, Normanton, when she was approached by an unknown woman.

The stranger grabbed the victim's handbag and attempted to take it from her, dragging the victim to the floor before taking off on foot empty handed.

She then boarded a train at Normanton that was destined for Leeds.

Police investigating the incident have now released a photo of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

It took place in at around 3.20pm on Wednesday, December 9 last year, but photos have only just been released.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 13200618593.