'A disgraceful incident': Man broke partner's wrist after drinking session for England Euro final defeat

Daniel Swift had downed 12 cans of beer during the defeat to Italy before getting into a domestic argument with his long-term partner, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Carmel Pearson said the couple had been watching the game on July 11 last year and the mood was fine until they returned home.

But an argument broke out how best to feed their three-year-old son.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court.

Swift, 40, became angry and began shouting and became aggressive towards his partner, who herself had drunk a bottle of wine.

Ms Pearson said: "She was in the hallway outside the bedroom and the next thing she knew she was falling towards the door."

She said the victim did not know if she had been pushed or picked up and thrown.

Swift continued to be aggressive and was stood over her shouting.

She was alter taken to hospital where x-rays found she had fractured her wrist.

Swift initially claimed she had fallen but in text message exchanged over the coming days he apologised for his behaviour.

He eventually accepted responsibility.

Swift, of Longfield Terrace, Wakefield, admitted charge of Section 20 grievous bodily harm.

He has no previous convictions but four cautions.

A probation report found that Swift was "full of remorse and takes full responsibility".

It reported that Swift had his own roofing company and worked hard to provide for his family.

Letters from females in his life were provided to the presiding judge, Recorder Joanne Kidd, that suggested Swift's actions on that evening were out of character.

No mitigation was given after by his barrister, Michael Devlin, after Recorder Kidd said he would not be going directly into custody.

Recorder Kidd said: "It was a disgraceful incident which you have clearly thought about every day since it occurred.

"The level of force used in this case meant she sustained a fractured wrist."