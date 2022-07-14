Abi Fisher murder: Police appeal for footage as enquiries continue

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is again asking anyone with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who drove on the B6273 Southmoor Road, between Hemsworth and Great Houghton between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday, July 9 to contact them as they continue their enquiries.

Her husband, Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park, Castleford is accused of murdering his wife but failed to appear at Leeds Crown Court this morning.

He was due to appear via videolink from prison where he is being held on remand, but was excused after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating the murder of Abi Fisher from Castleford have renewed an appeal for dashcam footage as enquiries continue.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said they are aware that a number of comments continue to be made on social media regarding the case and would like to remind people that the Contempt of Court Act is in place and ask them to please not speculate about the case online.