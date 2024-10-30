A shoplifter who made repeated raids on a Sainsbury’s shop pulled out a drug needle and made threats to stab staff when they confronted her.

Sarah Cherowbrier stole hundreds of pounds worth of meat, coffee, butter, shampoo and washing powder in five separate incidents at the convenience store on Smawthorne Lane in Castleford.

The 40-year-old entered the store five times between March 29 and April 2, and brazenly filled up bags and walk out without paying, prosecutor Beatrice Allsop told Leeds Crown Court.

She would often wear a mask and be in the company of another. During one theft, she was ordered to get out by a female member of staff and Cherowbrier pulled out the uncapped needle, threatening to stab her.

Cherowbrier threatened to stab staff with a drug needle during a thieving spree at Sainsbury's on Castleford's Smawthorne Lane.

During her last swoop on the Sainsbury’s store, the police were called and she and another man were later detained matching the description given by staff.

She claimed she had bought the items from a known female shoplifter, but CCTV from the shop ascertained it was Cherowbrier.

She admitted five counts of theft and one affray on the day she was due to stand trial. The total of the items stolen came to £887.90.

Cherowbrier, of Middle Oxford Street, Castleford, has 74 offences to her name, including two of having bladed articles in public and 32 for theft.

Mitigating, John Bottomley said she had been on remand for nearly seven months but had used her time well, becoming a cleaner on the wing.

He said she was “remorseful”, had moved from Doncaster to West Yorkshire and had “got in with the wrong crowd”. She was planning on moving back to Doncaster on release.

Judge Richard Mansell KC said her lengthy criminal record was “obviously” due to her long-standing addiction to drugs. He said that that the brazen shop thefts in which criminals fill up bags with items and simply walk out without paying was “becoming increasingly common”.

He gave her a 15-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.