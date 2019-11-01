Aggressive beggar finally kicked out of Wakefield

A notorious and aggressive beggar has finally been kicked out of Wakefield city centre after a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) was imposed, banning her for two years.

Angela Dawn Fenton, who was often seen sitting with her Staffordshire Bull Terrier asking shoppers for money outside Greggs, could now face jail if she breaches the order imposed by Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Fenton is banned from the city centre for two years.

The 48-year-old, who had been held on remand after failing to turn up to a previous hearing, appeared via videolink from HMP New Hall, and admitted four counts of persistently begging, two counts of failing to surrender to custody, one count of begging, refusing to take a drugs set and possession of diazepam, a Class C drug.

She was given a 12-month community order and told to pay £170 in costs.

The CBO was submitted by Wakefield Council to now keep her out of the city centre. She accepted the terms after initially saying she would oppose the ban.

During a previous hearing, the court was told that police received more than 70 complaints about her aggressive begging from members of the public in a two month period earlier this year.

Outlining the case for the prosecution, Paul Manning told the court on Friday: “The defendant has been known to police for some considerable time. Ultimately, the police’s patience ran out.

“It’s quite clear that she is quite persistent in not just the frequency, but also in the manner in which she begs for money from passing footfall.”

Fenton, who previously gave a c/o address of Park Lodge Lane in Eastmoor but now had no fixed address, has seen her life spiral out of control because of drugs and alcohol misuse, according to a probation report.

Her solicitor, Akef Akbar, told the court that she now wanted to kick her habit.

Glynn Humphries, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment and streetscene, said: “Angela Fenton has been aggressively begging and engaged in anti-social behaviour in Wakefield city centre for a number of years.

“She has repeatedly been advised to stop this unacceptable behaviour by the council and the police.

"Many attempts have been made to support Angela but regrettably she continued to engage in anti-social behaviour and intimidate and threaten passers-by.

“The court decided to impose a Criminal Behaviour Order to provide the police with the extra tools and powers required to protect our residents.”

Fenton is banned from the city centre, with boundaries outlined within the order, unless she has a pre-arranged appointment with solicitors, police, medical appointments or court.

She is also banned from asking another person for money in the Wakefield district.