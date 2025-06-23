'Aggressive' dog shot dead by armed police after child and police officer attacked in Castleford

Police were called to Middle Oxford Street on Saturday afternoon.

A man has been arrested after his dog attacked a child and police officer in Castleford.

Police were called to Middle Oxford Street on Saturday afternoon following reports of a child being bitten by a dog.

Upon attendance, a police dog handler was also bitten which led to the dog being shot by armed forces.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 2:20pm on Saturday (June 21) to a report that a child had been bitten by a dog at an address on Middle Oxford Street, Castleford.

“The child was taken to hospital with puncture wounds to both arms.

“There were two dogs at the property and a number of measures were taken, including sedation, in attempts to safely secure them.

"Enquiries were also made with local vets for assistance, but none were available.

“A dog handler was bitten by one of the dogs, suffering injuries to a finger.

"Due to the continued aggression shown by one of the dogs, it was despatched by a specially trained firearms officer.

"The other dog was secured and taken to police kennels.”

Levi Lynch, aged 25, of Hastings Crescent, Castleford, has been charged with the offence of being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control causing injury.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on July 8.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested and has been released under investigation.