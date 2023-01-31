Albanians jailed over £1 million 'industrial scale' Knottingley cannabis farm

Zef Gjoka and Dritan Mrozi, both 35, tried to run when officers burst into the former factory building on Malvern Road on November 14 last year. A third man got away.

Police found the farm which was on an “industrial scale” with more than 1,100 cannabis plants, capable of producing up to 100kg of the drug. Lighting, fans and an irrigation system worth £30,000 was also found on site. There were also living quarters, including beds and a kitchen.

Both defendants, who have no fixed address, admitted a charge of producing cannabis. They appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds where they have been held on remand.

Mrozi (left) and Gjoka were jailed for the £1 million cannabis farm.

Representing Gjoka, Andrew Stranex said he had been taken to the warehouse after it was set up and ordered to ‘farm’ the crop.

Arguing he played a lesser role in the setup, he added: “He had no influence over anybody above him in the chain.”

He said he accepted his fate and that once released, just wants to move back to his native Albania.

For Mrozi, Harry Crowson said his client had been trafficked to the UK but had hopes of becoming a legitimate construction worker. However, he could not get the work permit so was put to work by the criminal drugs gang. Like his co-accused, he also wants to return to Albania.