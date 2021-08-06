All we know about serious incident in Wakefield

A man was left seriously injured outside the Blind Pig pub.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

He remains in a stable condition.

The Bull Ring this morning.

The area was cordoned off and a police crime scene tent was erected.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Enquiries are on-going at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, reference 1809 of August 5.

A man was seriously injured.