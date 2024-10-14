Appeal for information after man seriously assaulted outside Normanton pub

By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Oct 2024, 15:32 GMT
Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted outside a pub in Normanton.

A man in his 40s received facial injuries in the assault outside the Midland Hotel on Market Street just before midnight on Saturday night (October 12), Wakefield District CID said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 44-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak to anyone who has information or footage following a serious assault outside the Midland Hotel on Market Street during the evening of Saturday.

Anyone who can assist police enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13240557178.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

