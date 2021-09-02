Appeal for witnesses to Wakefield railway fire that caused £9K damage and delays

At 7am on Thursday, August 12 the cables were set alight, causing damage worth £4,000 and delays to trains totalling over £5,000.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to help with their investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 155 of 12/08/21.

