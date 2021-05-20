Appeal to find driver who fled police

It happened at about 2pm on Sunday, 9 May, in Rothwell when a silver Volvo S60 was asked by police to stop at a set of traffic lights in Marsh Street.

It the reversed at speed, smashing into a car before driving away.

The Volvo was later found abandoned in the Rothwell Health Centre car park.

Police car (library pic)

No injuries were reported.

The Eastern Roads Policing Unit is investigating the collision and are particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or who has footage of it driving through the pedestrianised area of the town centre.

Anyone with information that may assist with this investigation can contact the Eastern Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13210229002.