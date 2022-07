Callum Pluteci is wanted by police.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about 24-year-old Callum Pluteci who is from Wakefield.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing crime number 13220382231.