Appeal to find trouble causers after Featherstone Rovers semi-final match

Fights broke out on Sunday shortly before 6pm of a fight on Post Office Road, where a large group of people gathered after Featherstone Rovers' victory over Widnes Vikings.

The match ensured Rovers a trip to Wembley for the 1895 Cup final.

Officers attended and the crowd was dispersed.

A report was received of damage being caused to a parked car as part of this incident and an offence of criminal damage has also been recorded.

Police have now released photos of people they want to speak with.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 13210285072.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

